Friday
November 01
Friday
November 01
Armenian FM on reactions to his interview to BBC
Region:Armenia
Politics


I believe I already talked about my interview to BBC, and I have nothing to add. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told journalists today.

“People are criticizing me with different approaches and commentaries. I am glad that I gave that interview, taking into consideration the gravity and reputation, and you know the weight and significance of that kind of an interview. I was informed and intended to go to that interview because it was the best opportunity to become engaged in dialogue. I am glad that the interview became widely popular in Armenia, and I hope our compatriots continue watching my interviews,” the minister noted.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan was strictly criticized after his interview to BBC’s HardTalk. In particular, his critics blamed him for not giving adequate responses to the host’s anti-Armenian statements.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
