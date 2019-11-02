Armenia PM’s wife visits TUMO Studios

YEREVAN. – Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of Armenia’s Prime Minister as well as chair of the boards of trustees of the My Step and City of Smile charitable foundations, visited TUMO Studios on November 1 within the framework of the "30 Months, 30 Ideas" Open House, touring the workshops where the 30-month work of the studios was summed up and the top 30 ideas of their students were presented.
TUMO Studios is a non-profit educational program that deals with the creation of analogue items, combining traditional techniques and modern design. The aim of the project is to promote the formation of a new generation of crafts persons and designers who will contribute to increasing the competitiveness of the local crafts.
Within the framework of the courses, young professionals from Armenia have the opportunity to work with foreign designers creating products in fashion, jewelry, embroidery, pottery, printing, industrial design, and cuisine.