Armenia plans to focus on development of tourism infrastructure

YEREVAN. – Armenia plans to focus on the development of tourism infrastructure, mainly roads, in 2020, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan said.
According to him, polls show that the majority of tourists visiting Armenia are mostly unhappy with the access to tourist spots due to poor roads.
At the same time, he noted that the government is doing its best to help increase the tourist flow to Armenia, and to provide appropriate conditions for tourists. Khachatryan added that they are working to involve private sector to improve tourism infrastructure.