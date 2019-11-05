CSTO PA Council meeting being held in Yerevan

A meeting of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly council is being held in Yerevan Tuesday.
The meeting is attended by MPs and speakers of the member states’ parliaments, representatives of the defense departments, as well as delegations of embassies accredited in Armenia and PA guests.
The opening speech was made by the Armenian parliament’s speaker Ararat Mirzoyan. He expressed satisfaction with the meeting of the CSTO PA Council in Yerevan and thanked the guests for their participation.
“We are very pleased to receive such distinguished guests in Yerevan. Our common goal is to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and expand cooperation for a balanced solution of pressing international problems,” he said.
Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, in his turn, said that there were three issues of a technical nature on the agenda of the meeting.