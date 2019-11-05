News
News
CSTO PA Council meeting being held in Yerevan
CSTO PA Council meeting being held in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


A meeting of CSTO Parliamentary Assembly council is being held in Yerevan Tuesday.

The meeting is attended by MPs and speakers of the member states’ parliaments, representatives of the defense departments, as well as delegations of embassies accredited in Armenia and PA guests.

The opening speech was made by the Armenian parliament’s speaker Ararat Mirzoyan. He expressed satisfaction with the meeting of the CSTO PA Council in Yerevan and thanked the guests for their participation.

“We are very pleased to receive such distinguished guests in Yerevan. Our common goal is to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and expand cooperation for a balanced solution of pressing international problems,” he said.

Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, in his turn, said that there were three issues of a technical nature on the agenda of the meeting.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Leonid Kalashnikov: Russian sale of arms to Armenia causes concern of Azerbaijan
Russia provides Armenia with the most modern weapons, which are often not provided to other countries…
 Russian MP says Armenia has not addressed CSTO over shelling of its territory
Zatulin emphasized that Russia perceives Armenia its ally…
 Pashinyan: CSTO has strategic importance for us
“I am glad that we have been meeting with Serbian colleagues in various formats…
 State Duma deputy: Moscow follows developments in Armenia
Such an approach is not inherent in the Russian side…
 Russian parliament speaker re-elected as CSTO Parliamentary Assembly chairman
Volodin’s candidacy was proposed by the speaker of the Kyrgyz parliament Dastanbek Dzhumabekov...
 Armenian parliament speaker meets Russian State Duma chair
The Armenian speaker noted that the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly is one of the effective platforms for resolving the agenda issues…
