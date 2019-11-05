Russian arms company comments on Armenian tender failure

ORSIS’s military products have been successfully tested by Armenian troops on several occasions and did not raise questions from local specialists, an official representative of the company told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters that, a “criminal act” has been committed in a case related to the Russian company ORSIS, the details of which should be clarified by the investigation.
“Speculation about the purpose of the products is completely unfounded. Such issues are resolved by testing and meeting the performance characteristics required, but not by references to experts whose knowledge raises questions. It should be noted that the products offered by our company have been successfully tested many times in Armenia. The last time they were held in December 2018,” he said.
The company noted that the “criminal act” that Tonoyan mentioned was revealed upon the appeal of a lawyer representing ORSIS to the Investigative Committee of Armenia.
“This was done due to the fact that we are unreasonably demanding payment of a bank guarantee, and the Defense Ministry ignores official requests for a meeting to clarify the circumstances of the incident,” the source said.
In August 2019, an ORSIS spokesperson told RIA Novosti that a criminal case on neglect of service was instituted after the tender failure of the Armenian Defense Ministry for the supply of arms worth several million dollars.