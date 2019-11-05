Armenia president: Greece to accelerate ratification of Armenia-EU deal

YEREVAN. – Greece will accelerate the process of ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the European Union within the next couple of months, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said presenting the results of negotiations with his Greek counterpart Prokopios Pavlopoulos.

He added that in the framework of the discussions, the issue of visa regime liberalization with the EU was also discussed, and Greece expressed its readiness to spare no efforts in this direction.

“The Greek side proposed to become Armenia’s first partner within the EU. Armenia, in turn, can become a gateway to the EAEU for Greece,” Sarkissian emphasized.

He added that the countries are also working at the UN level, including on issues related to the protection and preservation of Christian values ​​in Syria, Iraq and elsewhere.

The Armenian president emphasized the importance of cooperation not only at the interstate level, but also at the level of diasporas. He proposed to hold a tripartite meeting in Yerevan in June 2020 with the participation of officials and representatives of the diasporas of Armenia, Greece and Cyprus.

Sarkissian recalled that both nations went through the Genocide, and both nations were able to restore their small states, and they know how to enjoy and value life.

He thanked Greece for their support in resolving the Karabakh conflict in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, noting that any conflict is unique.

“Everyone understands that a solution must be found within the framework of universal values ​​and law,” the President of Armenia concluded.

President of Greece Prokopios Pavlopoulos is on an official visit to Armenia. The EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed in 2017. It was ratified by the National Assembly of Armenia in 2018.