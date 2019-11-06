Bloomberg: Trump’s administration opposes Armenian Genocide resolution

The US Presidential Administration opposes both Turkish sanctions and Armenian Genocide resolution passed by the House of Representatives last week, arguing that these two initiatives could further aggravate relations with NATO’s key ally, Bloomberg reported referring to a senior State Department official.

According to the official, the administration is concerned that the sanctions imposed by the House last week in response to Turkey’s military offensive in northern Syria will tie its hands and cut off options to solve US problems with Turkey’s actions.

However, the official wouldn’t say whether President Donald Trump intends to veto the bill.

The resolution implies the imposition of sanctions on senior Turkish officials and a ban on their entry into the US. It also prohibits the transfer of US military equipment to Turkey for use in Syria, and this would require the Pentagon and the State Department to present plans to prevent the ISIS revival.

According to the administration official, the decision to pass the resolution when House was condemning Turkey over the Syria incursion is unfortunate timing and may result become rather ‘punitive’ rather than ‘principled’ legislation.

Trump’s White House previously refrained from statements about these initiatives, but previous administrations also feared resolutions on the Armenian Genocide, arguing that this would only hinder reconciliation.

The US position has not changed, they mourn 1.5 million Armenians deported and killed in the Ottoman Empire, the official said adding that the US already commemorates Meds Yeghern, and calls it one of the worst mass atrocities of the 20th century, and welcomes efforts by Armenia and Turkey to reckon with their history.