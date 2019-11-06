Mnatsakanyan: Survey shows 92% of Armenians consider relations with EU as very good

This summer survey has shown 92% of the Armenian public considering relations with the EU as very good, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary Ministerial meeting in Stockholm

“Five to ten years on, that’s exactly where we have been benefiting from, how we will continue to benefit from the relations with the European Union, relations with Europe, relations within Europe. I think the important challenge is to spread the sense of the Eastern flank of Europe further towards other parts of Europe. Poland and Sweden have been very important as the engine of developing the concept of the Eastern Partnership,” he said.

“But spreading that sense of mutual dependence, significance of the Eastern Partnership to every part of Europe, I think, that’s a very important challenge. Developing the shared, value-based relationship, our CEPA, basically, gives us that absolute opportunity to raise the level of our development according to the model we are striving at. Like the sectoral cooperation within CEPA gives us that opportunity, so let’s get the best of it. We have shown the powers of political will so far as anti-corruption is concerned, democratic institutions and so on, so forth. We know that’s not enough, we have to institutionally further strengthen and enhance them. And that’s what we are doing, and that’s where the European Union has been and remains an important partner to us and those are just examples of how we are evolving.”