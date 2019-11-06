News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
530.42
RUB
7.53
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Mnatsakanyan: Survey shows 92% of Armenians consider relations with EU as very good
Mnatsakanyan: Survey shows 92% of Armenians consider relations with EU as very good
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

This summer survey has shown 92% of the Armenian public considering relations with the EU as very good, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said during the Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary Ministerial meeting in Stockholm

“Five to ten years on, that’s exactly where we have been benefiting from, how we will continue to benefit from the relations with the European Union, relations with Europe, relations within Europe. I think the important challenge is to spread the sense of the Eastern flank of Europe further towards other parts of Europe. Poland and Sweden have been very important as the engine of developing the concept of the Eastern Partnership,” he said.

“But spreading that sense of mutual dependence, significance of the Eastern Partnership to every part of Europe, I think, that’s a very important challenge. Developing the shared, value-based relationship, our CEPA, basically, gives us that absolute opportunity to raise the level of our development according to the model we are striving at. Like the sectoral cooperation within CEPA gives us that opportunity, so let’s get the best of it. We have shown the powers of political will so far as anti-corruption is concerned, democratic institutions and so on, so forth. We know that’s not enough, we have to institutionally further strengthen and enhance them. And that’s what we are doing, and that’s where the European Union has been and remains an important partner to us and those are just examples of how we are evolving.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
What can Armenia offer Europe? Armenian Foreign Minister responds
I do agree that in fact we have an excellent process on structured conversation, concerning the next 10 years...
 Foreign Minister: Sense of wisdom in Armenia-EU relations brought to CEPA
“It’s different from Association Agreements, but it is basically everything Association minus DCFTA...
 Armenian FM points to devaluation of shared values in Europe
“But shared values have a lot of pressures and not just in Eastern Partnership...
 Armenia president: Greece to accelerate ratification of Armenia-EU deal
“The Greek side proposed to become Armenia’s first partner within the EU...
 Brexit party leader urges Johnson to abandon current deal with EU
This is a bad deal, this is not Brexit…
 Armenia Parliament Speaker receives EU Ambassador Andrea Victorin
Andrea Victorin stated that she was very happy to see...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos