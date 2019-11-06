News
Russian MP sings national song during Russia-Armenia inter-parliamentary committee session
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


On his Facebook page, deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan posted a video of deputy of the Russian Duma Oleg Nilov performing a Russian national song during the session of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

“The session of the inter-parliamentary committee is taking place in this warm atmosphere. Deputy of the Russian State Duma Oleg Nilov performed a Russian national song during the session of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation,” he wrote.
