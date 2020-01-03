Tusk says US President Donald Trump's decisions provoke global risks

US President Donald Trump's decisions provoke global risks, said Polan ex-PM, European Council, the chair of the European People’s Party, Donald Tusk.

Europe and the US must at all costs maintain transatlantic unity in the face of an impending political earthquake - regardless of the fact that President Trump’s decisions provoke global risks, his intentions are not clear. Poland must actively defend this unity, he said.

Earlier, Pentagon said they killed the commander.

"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," a Pentagon statement said. "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world."