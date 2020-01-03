News
Tusk says US President Donald Trump's decisions provoke global risks
Region:World News, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump's decisions provoke global risks, said Polan ex-PM, European Council, the chair of the European People’s Party, Donald Tusk.

Europe and the US must at all costs maintain transatlantic unity in the face of an impending political earthquake - regardless of the fact that President Trump’s decisions provoke global risks, his intentions are not clear. Poland must actively defend this unity, he said.

Earlier, Pentagon said they killed the commander.

"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," a Pentagon statement said. "This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world."
Armenian political scientist: Iran’s reaction to Qasem Soleimani’s death will be elaborative
“The incident, of course, is a serious blow to the already fragile stability in the region…
Armenian FM convenes meeting amid latest developments in Middle East
She said that the ambassadors of Armenia accredited in the countries of the region also take part in the meeting...
 Armenian ex-security council secretary: Soleimani's murder won't weaken Iraqi, Syrian, others' will to win war
"General Soleimani has been a key person in the fight against terrorists in Iraq and Syria...
 Netanyahu says General Qasem Soleimani's assassination is US right to self-defense
"Just as Israel has the right of self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right...
 Germany on Soleimani assassination: We are at a dangerous escalation point
“We are at a dangerous escalation point and what matters now is contributing with prudence...
 UK strengthens security, combat readiness at military bases in Middle East after Soleimani's assassination
“The safety and security of our personnel is of paramount importance...
