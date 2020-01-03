News
Artsakh Security Council Secretary: Qasem Soleimani assassination will lead to increased tension in region
Artsakh Security Council Secretary: Qasem Soleimani assassination will lead to increased tension in region
Region:Armenia, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani's assassination will lead to increased tension in the region, said Artsakh Security Council Secretary Arshavir Karamyan.

According to him, the assassination of Soleimani is an adventure against the preservation of stability in the region and the fight against terrorism.

"Soleimani devotedly served the interests of his country and people, therefore revenge is a matter of honor for the state, people, military of Iran, and especially intelligence and special services. I sympathize with the people of neighboring Iran and the relatives of the general ..." Soleimani added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
