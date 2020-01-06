News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 07
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Young man suspected of 16-year-old girl's murder serves at Armenia MOD
Young man suspected of 16-year-old girl's murder serves at Armenia MOD
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


The young man who has been arrested and suspected of suffocating a 16-year-old girl to death in an apartment in central Yerevan serves at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

According to Shamshyan.com, the suspect is 26-year-old Rafael Sukiasyan, who is registered in the city of Gyumri of Shirak Province and serves at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

As reported earlier, Head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan had reported that the Investigative Committee had revealed the murder of the 16-year-old girl, suspected and arrested a young man (born in 1993) who had confessed the crime.

Preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues.

On January 5, a brutal murder took place in Yerevan. At around 11 p.m. an on-duty group of ambulance doctors sounded an alarm to the operational management center of the Police in Yerevan and reported that they had visited an apartment located at 15 Sayat Nova Avenue and found the body of a young person in the bedroom.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
16-year-old girl's murder revealed, 26-year-old is suspected
As reported earlier, on January 5, a brutal murder took place...
 Criminal case instituted for murder of 16-year-old girl in central Yerevan (PHOTOS)
A criminal case has been instituted in relation to the murder of a...
 Dispute ends with stabbing of Armenia village resident, 24
An investigation is underway…
Yerevan police solve stabbing of man, 22
An investigation is underway…
 Man stabs ex-wife, 27, in Yerevan
An investigation is underway…
 Two young men steal money from foreigner in Yerevan
Threatening him with a knife…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos