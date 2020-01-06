Young man suspected of 16-year-old girl's murder serves at Armenia MOD

The young man who has been arrested and suspected of suffocating a 16-year-old girl to death in an apartment in central Yerevan serves at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
According to Shamshyan.com, the suspect is 26-year-old Rafael Sukiasyan, who is registered in the city of Gyumri of Shirak Province and serves at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
As reported earlier, Head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Naira Harutyunyan had reported that the Investigative Committee had revealed the murder of the 16-year-old girl, suspected and arrested a young man (born in 1993) who had confessed the crime.
Preliminary investigation of the criminal case continues.
On January 5, a brutal murder took place in Yerevan. At around 11 p.m. an on-duty group of ambulance doctors sounded an alarm to the operational management center of the Police in Yerevan and reported that they had visited an apartment located at 15 Sayat Nova Avenue and found the body of a young person in the bedroom.