Iranologist: Qasem Soleimani had a flexible position on Karabakh issue

General Qasem Soleimani had a flexible position on Karabakh issue, Iranologist Garik Misakyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, the same was said on one of Iran’s state international TV channels during one of the expert-analytical programs.

Misakyan noted that Qasem Soleimani understood very well that if Azerbaijan won the Karabakh war, the positions of the Pan-Turkists in the north of Iran would strengthen, which would lead to the unification of Nakhichevan with ‘mainland’ Azerbaijan, and an increase in the threat to the Armenia’s Syunik region, which, in fact, is dividing strip, as well as for Iran itself.

As reported earlier, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran has this morning announced the start of operations to exact revenge for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani. Surface-to-surface missiles have been fired from Iran toward the Ayn al-Assad and the Erbil bases in western Iraq, where the US military is stationed.