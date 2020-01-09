News
Thursday
January 09
News
Thursday
January 09
Armenian intelligence officer on US-Iran relations and Azerbaijan's activity
Armenian intelligence officer on US-Iran relations and Azerbaijan's activity
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics, Analytics


Iran’s attack on US military facilities in Iraq was very precautionary. This is what founder of the first reconnaissance and sabotage detachment Vova Vardanov told Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

“Iran clearly hit US military facilities, but chose hours when the Americans go home to rest and the only ones who remain in the facilities are Iraqi citizens or servicemen, security officers and technicians. There were probably hirelings as well. Iran chose that hour to make sure it doesn’t lose face, but make sure the Americans are dealt the blow that had been promised,” he said.

Vardanov doesn’t rule out the fact that the US will perform military operations and indicated 6 possible directions to pressure Iran.

According to him, the worst scenario for Armenia amid all this will be Azerbaijan’s activity. Besides this, according to Vardanov, if there is tension near the border with Armenia, there may be mistakes when a missile deviates a couple of hundred kilometers and falls somewhere else, in the territory of Armenia.
