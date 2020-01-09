News
Analyst: Iran may freeze investments in Armenia due to US sanctions
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran and the US have shown restraint and a healthy approach, and it is not safe to say that any one of the sides was compelled to cede since, in this case, there are neither winners or losers. This is what Iranologist Gohar Iskandaryan told reporters today.

The analyst recalled that Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif has declared that Iran’s attacks on US military facilities were, in essence, a response to the US. She also noted that US President Donald Trump has also expressed satisfaction. According to the Iranologist, there are no threats of further escalation, but the issue remains unsolved.

Iskandaryan added that Armenia gave a rather adequate and moderate evaluation that satisfied Iran and believes that Armenia shouldn’t interfere in this conflict since it lacks power, resources, potential and political weight. However, she says escalation of the situation in the region will have its impact on Armenia.

“Nevertheless, Armenia can’t play the role of a mediator since it doesn’t have a strong and weighty position,” the Iranologist stated, noting that Washington’s sanctions on Tehran will further deepen the already complicated situation in Iran and, as a result, Iran will have to freeze its investments in Armenia and other countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
