News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
US peaceful protests against war with Iran
US peaceful protests against war with Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Hundreds of peaceful protests were held in the US against any further actions over the war with Iran, Huffington Post reported.

The “No War With Iran” rallies, organized by the liberal civil group MoveOn.org, were aimed at sharply opposing the decision of President Donald Trump to launch an air strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Protesters demanded immediate de-escalation.

“Trump’s reckless action has needlessly endangered countless lives of U.S. troops, Iraqis, Iranians, and countless other civilians,” the event website stated. “The devastation that a war with Iran could bring upon the earth and humanity cannot be overstated — millions of lives hang in the balance.”

“We’ve learned our lessons from Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and global endless war.”

According to the source, signs at rallies around the country included “Trump: This is your fault,” “Impeach, convict and remove the MF” and “Stop sacrificing innocent lives for your reelection campaign.”

Rallies were held from New York to Chicago to Atlanta to Los Angeles.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Military expert: Iran dealt heavy blow to US army reputation
“Soleimani was a symbol for Iran, and his assassination was a de facto declaration of war…
 Iraqi PM asks US Secretary of State to send delegates to formulate mechanism for withdrawal of US troops
The Iraqi prime minister said his country rejects all...
 Rouhani says US will face dangerous consequences if it decides to respond to Iran’s self-defense
The promotion of regional stability and security is very important for Iran…
 Iranologist: Iran to use all opportunities to minimize US military presence
As far as the future of US-Iran relations is concerned...
 Iranian Defense Minister says situation’s de-escalation is possible only after US leaves region
"In order to de-escalate and establish security and stability in the region, we must end the occupation and intervention of the US as soon as possible…
Pompeo says Soleimani was planning "a series of imminent attacks" when he was killed
"We don’t know precisely when -- and we don’t know precisely where...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos