US peaceful protests against war with Iran

Hundreds of peaceful protests were held in the US against any further actions over the war with Iran, Huffington Post reported.

The “No War With Iran” rallies, organized by the liberal civil group MoveOn.org, were aimed at sharply opposing the decision of President Donald Trump to launch an air strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani. Protesters demanded immediate de-escalation.

“Trump’s reckless action has needlessly endangered countless lives of U.S. troops, Iraqis, Iranians, and countless other civilians,” the event website stated. “The devastation that a war with Iran could bring upon the earth and humanity cannot be overstated — millions of lives hang in the balance.”

“We’ve learned our lessons from Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and global endless war.”

According to the source, signs at rallies around the country included “Trump: This is your fault,” “Impeach, convict and remove the MF” and “Stop sacrificing innocent lives for your reelection campaign.”

Rallies were held from New York to Chicago to Atlanta to Los Angeles.