Newspaper: Armenia law enforcement system facing difficult task

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Mothers who lost their newborns in different years gathered yesterday in front of the RA Prosecutor General's Office.

Of course, all complaints by the parents should be investigated, but in this story it is also important why mothers have been silent for years, often decades.

At the same time, the RA Investigative Committee is currently investigating another case involving the adoption of more than three dozen Armenian citizen children by Italian citizens.

However, according to Zhoghovurd daily, there is no progress in this regard as they cannot prove that this adoption is illegal.

Zhoghovurd daily has learned new details in the criminal case on the adoption of numerous children by foreigners in gross violation of RA legislation. In particular, one of the World Bank officials adopted one of the Armenian children. But who he is, Zhoghovurd daily does not publish, considering the confidentiality of the adoption process.