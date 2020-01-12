Artsakh President visits number of military units

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan visited a number of military units on Sunday to get acquainted with the service of soldiers.
The leader also attended the opening ceremony of a number of infrastructures, Artsakh President's press service reported.
Bako Sahakyan noted consistent increase in the combat effectiveness of the Defense Army, while the improvement of the social and living conditions of military personnel has always been and will be one of the state’s primary tasks.
The President was accompanied by Minister of Defense Karen Abrahamyan and other officials.