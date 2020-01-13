News
SRC head: 189 thousand 19 cars passed customs clearance in Armenia in 2019
SRC head: 189 thousand 19 cars passed customs clearance in Armenia in 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Car World

A total of 189 thousand 19 cars passed customs clearance in 2019 in Armenia, chair of the State Revenue Committee David Ananyan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, the state budget revenues from automobiles amounted to AMD 95 billion, or AMD 58 billion more than last year.

"Our opponents say that in 2020 there will not be such an unprecedented flow of cars, therefore, how the SRC will be able to ensure the planned budget indicators. However, the government’s decision to return the amount of AMD 56.4 billion to taxpayers was aimed at neutralizing the profitable effect that we have from the influx of cars," he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
