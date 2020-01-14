Armenia official: Export growth will be 9-10% in 2019

YEREVAN. – According to the data of the 11 months of last year, export in Armenia has increased by 9%. Minister of Economy The Minister of Economy, Tigran Khachatryan, stated this in his press conference today summing up the results of 2019, adding that they predict that the export will be in the range of 9-10% by the year.
"We will have 10% growth in exports in 2020, too," Khachatryan stressed. "In other words, export will continue to be our processing industry’s especially that driving force which shall contribute to economic growth."
He noted that in 2019, 57 projects, with an investment value of 221 billion drams, were granted a deferral of value added tax and exemption from customs duties.
"It is envisaged that 3,320 new jobs shall be created thanks to the implementation of these projects," he added.