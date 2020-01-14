Trial for Armenian charged with $500 million fraud scheme to start in January

The trial for a co-defendant in the massive fraud case – ethnic Armenian Levon Termendzhyan – will start on January 27, Standard Examiner reported.
CEO Washakie Renewable Energy Jacob Kingston, CFO of the same company Isaiah Kingston and Lev Aslan Dermen (aka Levon Termendzhyan), owner of California-based fuel company NOIL Energy Group, allegedly schemed to file false claims for renewable fuel tax credits, the indictment said.
They are charged with laundering proceeds of a mail fraud scheme, which obtained over $511 million in renewable fuel tax credits from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
According to Standard-Examiner, Dermen has been held under maximum security at the Salt Lake County Jail since July. The judge ruled that the man had been improperly using other inmate’s phone access PIN numbers while at the Weber County Jail. Dermen was reportedly trying to tamper with potential witnesses that could be called during his trial.
Several months ago, defense attorneys received several boxes of legal material from government officials in Luxembourg regarding Dermen’s finances.
However, new details have emerged in the Belizean media. According to the local reports, Dermen was known as an associate of Belizean ministers in the early to mid 2010's. He was sending $25,000 as a bribe monthly to an un-named Belize government minister.