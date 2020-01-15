News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.63
EUR
533.68
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Border guard taken hostage on Georgian-Azerbaijani border
Border guard taken hostage on Georgian-Azerbaijani border
Region:Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

Yesterday Georgian security forces detained an armed man who had taken their colleague hostage, reports Turan.

A case has been opened against the detained Georgian citizen under articles on illegal trafficking in firearms and hostage-taking; he faces up to ten years in prison.

The incident occurred on an uncoordinated section of the border with Azerbaijan, the report says. The agency thanked the Azerbaijani colleagues for effective cooperation.

"By threatening to use firearms and a hand grenade, a Georgian citizen forced the Georgian border guard to move towards an uncoordinated section of the border. During the incident, he shot several times with a firearm," the police said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to be released from custody today?
The respective court hearing will take place at 6pm…
 Ex-Armenia State Revenue Committee head hospitalized
Gagik Khachatryan has been detained for nearly six months...
 Armenia Investigative Committee: PM was summoned for questioning on wiretaps
Both as a witness and a victim…
 Sci-Hub creator Armenian is charged in Russia
With minor hooliganism…
 Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan still at hospital intensive care unit
He has been hooked up to an artificial respirator since yesterday…
 22 accidents at workplace reported in Armenia in 2019, 5 of which result in death
The Health and Labor Inspection Body informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos