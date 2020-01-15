Border guard taken hostage on Georgian-Azerbaijani border

Yesterday Georgian security forces detained an armed man who had taken their colleague hostage, reports Turan.
A case has been opened against the detained Georgian citizen under articles on illegal trafficking in firearms and hostage-taking; he faces up to ten years in prison.
The incident occurred on an uncoordinated section of the border with Azerbaijan, the report says. The agency thanked the Azerbaijani colleagues for effective cooperation.
"By threatening to use firearms and a hand grenade, a Georgian citizen forced the Georgian border guard to move towards an uncoordinated section of the border. During the incident, he shot several times with a firearm," the police said.