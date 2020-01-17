Armenia National TV/Radio Commission: Biggest problem is public multiplex

The biggest problem is the public multiplex for which there is no concept paper or philosophy in Armenia. This is what Chairman of the National Commission on Television and Radio Tigran Hakobyan declared during parliamentary hearings over amendments to the law on audio-visual media services.
“Why is a public multiplex created? It is created in order to provide the population of a particular country with educational, informational and entertaining news for free. It is natural that there are rough standards for public broadcasters in all countries, but the standards haven’t changed in Armenia yet. It is clear that when those standards are developed, not all television companies will be able to meet them,” Hakobyan said.
He also admitted that the National Commission on Television and Radio still doesn’t know whether it is technically possible to have private state and regional multiplexes.