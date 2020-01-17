News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.76
EUR
535.12
RUB
7.79
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Armenia National TV/Radio Commission: Biggest problem is public multiplex
Armenia National TV/Radio Commission: Biggest problem is public multiplex
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The biggest problem is the public multiplex for which there is no concept paper or philosophy in Armenia. This is what Chairman of the National Commission on Television and Radio Tigran Hakobyan declared during parliamentary hearings over amendments to the law on audio-visual media services.

“Why is a public multiplex created? It is created in order to provide the population of a particular country with educational, informational and entertaining news for free. It is natural that there are rough standards for public broadcasters in all countries, but the standards haven’t changed in Armenia yet. It is clear that when those standards are developed, not all television companies will be able to meet them,” Hakobyan said.

He also admitted that the National Commission on Television and Radio still doesn’t know whether it is technically possible to have private state and regional multiplexes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerkir Media TV of Armenia: Solution in radio and television should be comprehensive
Reforms in the field of radio and television are really needed…
 Armenian national TV/radio commission head supports private television companies reducing Russian-language content
Currently, private television companies are obliged to...
 Armenia commission on TV, radio says there should be no foreign broadcaster in national multiplex broadcasting
The commission chair said that about 400 cable TV channels are broadcasting in the country today, of which 339 are foreign…
 Armenian authorities have doubts over prospects for creation of regional multiplexes
he bill according to which all five frequencies of a free...
 My Step: Monopolization of advertising market puts Armenian TV companies in unequal conditions
He said that international experts have repeatedly noted the need for TV companies to ensure the transparency of their financial flows...
 Armenia ruling force MP: Current law on TV and radio has become obsolete
And it does not correspond to today’s post-revolutionary realities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos