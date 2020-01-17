Athens may veto possible decisions of Berlin conference on Libya

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Athens would veto possible decisions of the Berlin conference on Libya, if they do not speak about the abolition of memoranda between Ankara and Tripoli on the delimitation of maritime zones and military cooperation, Interfax reported.

In an interview with Alpha, the PM said that Turkish-Libyan memoranda are illegal and Greece at the EU summit will never make any political decision on Libya, which will not include the abolition of memoranda..

According to him, he outlined this Athens' position in a letter to the EU, as well as in an interview with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, expressing dissatisfaction with the fact that Greece was not invited to the conference.

The memorandums were signed by Turkey with the UN-recognized government of Fayez Sarraj headquartered in Tripoli, who turned to Ankara for help in the face of the offensive of Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

At the same time, according to the Arab media, Haftar, who, along with Sarraj, will take part in the Berlin forum, flew to Greece in private secrecy for consultations with Greek leaders.

German FM Heiko Maas said that Haftar is ready to observe a truce and a ceasefire.

Dual power is currently being maintained in Libya. The country has a world-recognized government of national consent, led by Fayez Sarraj, headquartered in Tripoli, and the so-called eastern government, which is headed by Abdullah Abdulrahman al-Thani, supported by Khalifa Haftar, who has been storming Tripoli since April 2019.