US intelligence officials want to avoid public hearings so as not to anger Trump

The heads of US intelligence agencies want to avoid public hearings so as not to anger US President Donad Trump, Politico reported.
"Officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, on behalf of the larger clandestine community, don’t want agency chiefs to be seen on-camera as disagreeing with the president on big issues such as Iran, Russia or North Korea, according to three people familiar with preliminary negotiations over what's known as the Worldwide Threats hearing," the source noted.
It is expected that lawmakers, especially in the Senate, will reject this request, since so far this issue has been discussed and discussed at the staff level.
At a Senate hearing last year, intelligence officials presented intelligence about ISIS, Iran, and North Korea’s nuclear ambitions that did not match Trump’s statements, and the latter called them Twitter 'passive' and 'naive.'