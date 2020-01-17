News
Friday
January 17
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
News
Cuban president doesn't think government concessions will lift US sanctions
Cuban president doesn't think government concessions will lift US sanctions
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel does not think that government concessions will lead to the lifting of US sanctions against the country, AP reported.

The Trump administration says it is tightening sanctions against Cuba to strip the government of money and energy and force it to stop supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. US pressure has contributed to a slowdown in economic growth and a sporadic shortage of products, including gasoline and gas, as well as household goods.

Speaking to reporters, Diaz-Kanel said that Cubans should not believe that concessions to US requirements would lead to better conditions. 
