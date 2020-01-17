Armenia Ombudsman says ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan's health further deteriorated on day of his release from custody

YEREVAN. – The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, today referred to the state of health of former MP, General Manvel Grigoryan.
"Manvel Grigoryan was taken to Nairi Medical Center on June 7; also after our announcement," he said, in particular. “By the way, my [respective] statement was followed by the European Court’s assessments on the same grounds that the conditions of the penitentiary were not sufficient to organize the proper [medical] treatment [for him]. (...), according to our observation, his health condition had grown even worse on the day of his release from custody."
Tatoyan added that they will continue to keep the issue in their focus.