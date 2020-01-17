Envoy says EU is closely following developments on Armenia Constitutional Court

YEREVAN. – The European Union, like other international structures, is following closely the developments. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, said this in a conversation with reporters today, answering the question whether they follow the events surrounding the Constitutional Court (CC) and whether they see any elements of political persecution against CC President Hrayr Tovmasyan.
She added, however, that they do not comment on current cases. The EU envoy said they are aware that the Ministry of Justice of Armenia is in close contact with international structures, and in particular with the Council of Europe.
To the observation that the EU had made regular statements on Armenia’s domestic political issues before, but not now, and whether the EU is not concerned now, the ambassador said that if they make statements on clear cases, but they do not interfere, and she would be surprised if there was interference with a particular current case.
Wiktorin noted that there are substantial efforts to reform Armenia's judicial system, the EU backs it, and this fact is very important to them.
The envoy added that she sees interest and close cooperation with Armenia in human rights issues.
When asked when she said she was impressed with the progress made in the reform of Armenia’s judicial system does she also mean the early retirement law for the current CC judges, Andrea Wiktorin said that now all of these components are in the process of being drafted and they see a course of a process of review of the judicial system, it needs to be developed in parts, and next week a delegation will come and will look in detail to this progress.