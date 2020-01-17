Lavrov says Ukrainian plane crash in Iran caused by human error

The tragedy with the Ukrainian plane in Iran was caused by a human error, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on Friday.
According to him, this is a human error, RIA Novosti reported.
The fact that this was unintentional, everyone has already understood, and it requires compensation, this is the right of relatives, he said addinf that the Iranian side will consider these appeals.
There is information that, after the attack, the Iranians were expecting another blow from the US, Lavrov noted.
Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after leaving Tehran Airport early on January 8, leaving all 176 people on board killed: 167 passengers from Iran, Ukraine, Canada, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan and nine crew members.