News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Lavrov says Ukrainian plane crash in Iran caused by human error
Lavrov says Ukrainian plane crash in Iran caused by human error
Region:World News, Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

The tragedy with the Ukrainian plane in Iran was caused by a human error, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on Friday.

According to him, this is a human error, RIA Novosti reported.

The fact that this was unintentional, everyone has already understood, and it requires compensation, this is the right of relatives, he said addinf that the Iranian side will consider these appeals. 

There is information that, after the attack, the Iranians were expecting another blow from the US, Lavrov noted.

Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after leaving Tehran Airport early on January 8, leaving all 176 people on board killed: 167 passengers from Iran, Ukraine, Canada, Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan and nine crew members.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran: Tragic Ukrainian plane incident should not be affected by political motivations
The remarks come as representatives of Canada, Ukraine...
 Khamenei: American clowns claim they are standing behind Iranians but they all lie
The day the Iranian nation held the biggest funeral in the world for the Quds Force commander General Soleimani...
 11 US troops injured during Iran missile attack in Iraq
They were treated for symptoms of concussion after the Jan. 8 attack…
 Armenia FM: Security system operating in coordinated manner in order to be ready
The minister stated that he continues to work with his...
 Canada joins investigation into Ukrainian plane crash in Tehran
The Canadian delegation includes two experts from the transportation security council...
 Rouhani: US withdrawal from region will serve Washington's interests
He also touched on the Islamic Republic’s recent strikes...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos