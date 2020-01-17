News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Analyst: Heydar Aliyev played major role in Baku pogroms
Analyst: Heydar Aliyev played major role in Baku pogroms
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The person who played a major role in the Armenian pogroms in Baku was Heydar Aliyev, who had yet to become president of Azerbaijan back then. This is also the statement by political scientist Arif Yunosov, who has cited the words of Aliyev’s supporter who, in an interview, stated that they needed bloodshed, and the more, the better. This is what head of the Typical Genocide project Marina Grigoryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today.

She added that Russian writer Kiril Stolyarov has also underscored Aliyev’s role in the events, and in his book, he cites Aliyev’, who said there is no need to be afraid of bloodshed and the more, the better. “Those people needed to kill their citizens, including the Armenians. This was also manifested during the events of Khojalu which were the consequence of domestic political events in Azerbaijan,” Grigoryan explained.

From February 26 to 29, 1988, Armenian pogroms took place in the Azerbaijani city of Sumgait, and based on official statistics, the pogroms left 27 dead and hundreds wounded. In a matter of days, 18,000 Armenians left the city. Two years later (from January 13 to 19, 1990), Armenian pogroms took place in Baku, leading to the murders of nearly 100 people and the expulsion of more than 200,000.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA reacts to Mammadyarov statement on Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting
Armenia’s foreign ministry continues the practice of announcing the meetings of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers at the same time…
 France-Artsakh Friendship Circle issues statement on 30th anniversary of Baku pogroms
The Circle recalls that the pogroms in Sumgiat, Kirovabad and...
 Armenia FM on next meeting with Azerbaijan counterpart: We don't avoid
The normal negotiation process must be continued…
 Armenian FM doesn't announce new meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart
"The negotiation process has been going on for 25 years...
 Human rights activist: Armenia should recognize the Armenian Genocide in Azerbaijan
“This is not about recognizing a new genocide…
Launch of Azerbaijan writer 's book on Armenian pogroms in Baku is held in Armenia
Zeynal Ibrahimov is currently in exile…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos