EU warns of WTO challenge if China-US deal creates 'distortions'

The European Union will challenge the China-US trade agreement at the World Trade Organization if it creates "distortions" in the market that harm EU companies, the bloc's envoy to Beijing said Friday, reports AFP.
Ambassador Nicolas Chapuis told reporters the 28-nation EU "will monitor the implementation" of the "phase one" deal that was signed on Wednesday by President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.
"In our opinion, quantitative targets are not WTO-compatible if they lead to trade distortions," Chapuis said. "If it were to be the case, we will go to the WTO to settle this matter."
Under the deal, China agreed to import an additional $200 billion in US products over two years, above the levels purchased in 2017, including an additional $32 billion in agricultural goods.