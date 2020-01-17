Khalifa Haftar: I am a pacifist

Commander of the National Army of Libya Khalifa Haftar has declared that he is a pacifist and has left for Greece to hold talks over peace, reports RIA.
“We are pacifists. We have come here to talk about peace,” he said before his meeting with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The talks lasted nearly an hour. Earlier, Haftar had met with Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias.
The Prime Minister also held phone talks with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel to hold the Berlin conference on the Libyan settlement.