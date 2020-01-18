Newspaper: Another former high-ranking official dies in new Armenia

YEREVAN. – 168 Zham daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The body of former head of the NSS [National Security Service], 39-year-old Georgi Kutoyan, was found with a gunshot wound yesterday in an apartment in Paruyr Sevak Street of Yerevan city.
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not write a word on his Facebook page about this scandalous incident yesterday, and there was no message of condolences either.
And the condolences of President Armen Sarkissian, who is abroad again on a working visit, was disseminated at 20:50 (…).
It should be reminded that the body of former RA Police Chief Hayk Harutyunyan was discovered on September 24, 2019, at his home in Bjni, again with a gunshot wound to the head.
It should be noted that the third RA President Serzh Sargsyan, in the last tenure of whom G. Kutoyan was the head of the NSS, expressed his condolences yesterday.