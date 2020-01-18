News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 18
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.61
EUR
533.71
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Newspaper: Another former high-ranking official dies in new Armenia
Newspaper: Another former high-ranking official dies in new Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – 168 Zham daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: The body of former head of the NSS [National Security Service], 39-year-old Georgi Kutoyan, was found with a gunshot wound yesterday in an apartment in Paruyr Sevak Street of Yerevan city.

RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not write a word on his Facebook page about this scandalous incident yesterday, and there was no message of condolences either.

And the condolences of President Armen Sarkissian, who is abroad again on a working visit, was disseminated at 20:50 (…).

It should be reminded that the body of former RA Police Chief Hayk Harutyunyan was discovered on September 24, 2019, at his home in Bjni, again with a gunshot wound to the head.

It should be noted that the third RA President Serzh Sargsyan, in the last tenure of whom G. Kutoyan was the head of the NSS, expressed his condolences yesterday.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia ex-official's son charged
Gurgen Khachatryan, son of former State Revenue Committee chairman and ex-Finance Minister Gagik Khachatryan…
 Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service former director Vanetsyan increases his security
Following NSS former head Georgi Kutoyan's mysterious death…
 Newspaper: Details from videoconference of Armenia Constitutional Court head, Venice Commission president
They primarily discussed the mechanisms of the CC early retirement law…
 Armenian National Congress political party on constitutional amendments
Immediate restoration of the semi-presidential governance model must...
 Armenia parliament deputy speaker says announcements about coup d’état are cause to launch criminal case
In the case of rumors of a coup d’état…
 Newspaper: Mika Baghdasarov trying to become favorite businessman of Armenia new authorities?
The owner of Armavia airline spares no effort to establish close ties with them…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos