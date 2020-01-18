Armenia, Karabakh MPs adopt joint statement condemning Armenian pogroms in Baku

YEREVAN. – The deputies of the parliaments of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] adopted a joint statement condemning the Armenian pogroms in Baku 30 years ago.

On January 18, the statement was unanimously adopted at the conclusion of the joint special session of the interparliamentary committee of the National Assemblies of Armenia and Artsakh, and dedicated to the 30th anniversary of these pogroms.

"The Armenia-Artsakh Inter-Parliamentary Committee, following the results of its January 18 joint session, commemorates the memory of our compatriots killed in Baku 30 years ago, and voices the legitimacy and timeliness of just compensation for the losses of the Armenian population," the statement reads, in particular. “It condemns the continuing anti-Armenian state policy in the Azerbaijani Republic. It considers unacceptable any manifestation of xenophobia, extremism and terrorism. It reaffirms that crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations, and emphasizes that the condemnation of past crimes is the most important guarantee of preventing new crimes. It calls on parliaments and parliamentary assemblies, international organizations, human rights organizations to condemn the atrocities committed by Azerbaijan against the Armenian population of Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), Baku, and the international humanitarian law violations which threaten the security, stability and development of not only the Armenian people, but the entire region, to take effective steps to prevent them.

It reaffirms that the Republics of Armenia and Artsakh, being the guarantors of the peaceful life of the Armenian people in their homeland, are demanding the condemnation of the atrocities against Armenians and the just retribution for their victims and successors."