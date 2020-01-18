Media: Over 70 people injured by riots in Beirut

At least 75 people were injured during clashes in Lebanese Beirut on Saturday during clashes between police units and protesters, TASS reported referring to Al Hadath TV channel.
According to him, over 30 demonstrators were taken to hospitals, the rest received on-site medical aid.
Riot control forces previously used water cannons and grenades with tear gas near the parliamentary palace. Demonstrators tried to break into the square to demand the dissolution of the legislature.
Street protests in Beirut again kicked off Tuesday after protest leaders announced a move to a civil disobedience campaign to increase pressure on the ruling circles.
The ongoing mass protests in Lebanon led to the resignation of the head of the coalition government, Saad Hariri, on October 29 last year. President Michel Aoun instructed on December 19 to form a new cabinet for former education minister Hassan Diab. He was supported by 69 out of 128 MPs. The appointment of the new PM, however, did not reassure the protest movement, whose leaders are pushing for the dissolution of the highest legislative body and for snap elections.