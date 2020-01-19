News
Armenian MPs offer to move gas cylinders on car roofs
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Car World

Deputies from the Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction Arthur Dallakyan and Artem Tsarukyan came up with a legislative initiative to move cylinders with compressed gas to the roof of a car having seven or more passenger seats.

“When installing a gas cylinder on vehicles with 7 or more passenger seats, it is allowed to place gas cylinders exclusively on the roof of the car, and it must be hidden under an external cover,” the bill says.

The necessity of this bill is justified by the fact that during an accident the compressed gas cylinder often catches fire, after which a balloon explodes, and as a result, citizens receive burns, not having time to leave the passenger compartment. Sometimes these injuries are fatal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
