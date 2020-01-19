Major General: Kutoyan was honest and decent man

YEREVAN. – Georgi Kutoyan was an honest and decent man, ex-deputy head of Armenia’s National Security Service, Major General Aram Hakobyan said.
“I can’t comment. You know what happened. We mourn him, no comments. We’ve been working together for two years. He was a decent, honest, civilized man. We do not understand what happened. The authorities will find out,” he said.
When asked if Kutoyan, in his opinion, was a man who was likely to commit suicide, Hakobyan said it is impossible to understand such things.
As for the links between the March 1 case and the death of Kutoyan, he said there are no questions in connection with Kutoyan, because “he had never participated”.
Kutoyan,38, was found dead with a gunshot wound in his apartment on January 17. A criminal case was opened on charges of incitement to suicide.
The memorial service was attended by former police chief Vladimir Gasparyan, president of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, former head of national security service Arthur Vanetsyan, representatives of the Republican Party of Armenia and Prosperous Armenia parties.