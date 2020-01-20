Armenia Minister of Education leaves for London

Armenia’s Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan and Deputy Minister Arevik Anapiosyan left for London to attend the Education World Forum on January 20-22.
This year more than 1,260 delegations from around 95 countries will participate in the forum.
At the event, the minister is expected to present the achievements of Armenia's education system.
The Armenian delegation will also get acquainted with the innovative approaches and developments presented by the education experts present at the forum, and will establish a wide range of cooperation to make the priorities and main directions of Armenia's educational policy more effective.