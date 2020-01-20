Tense situation continues in front of Armenia government

YEREVAN. – A group of Armenia’s cattle farmers, who are protesting in front of the government the slaughterhouses, continue to keep Tigran Mets Avenue closed.
A large number of police are overseeing the protest.
One of the protesters said they will reopen the road if a government representative came to meet with them.
"Solve this issue!" he said. “Mr. Prime Minister, members of the government, please show a way [to resolve the matter]; the people should not be ignored. Send someone from the government so that the road is opened."
These cattle farmers were protesting in front of the government building a few days ago, too, complaining about the conditions proposed by the country’s slaughterhouses.