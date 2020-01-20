News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.34
EUR
531.59
RUB
7.78
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
Tense situation continues in front of Armenia government
Tense situation continues in front of Armenia government
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN. – A group of Armenia’s cattle farmers, who are protesting in front of the government the slaughterhouses, continue to keep Tigran Mets Avenue closed.

A large number of police are overseeing the protest.

One of the protesters said they will reopen the road if a government representative came to meet with them.

"Solve this issue!" he said. “Mr. Prime Minister, members of the government, please show a way [to resolve the matter]; the people should not be ignored. Send someone from the government so that the road is opened."

These cattle farmers were protesting in front of the government building a few days ago, too, complaining about the conditions proposed by the country’s slaughterhouses.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos