Gevorg Petrosyan to represent Prosperous Armenia faction in constitutional reforms commission

Candidate of Law, deputy Gevorg Petrosyan will represent the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly in the specialized commission for constitutional reforms. This is what secretary of the faction Arman Abovyan told reporters today.

Upon the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia, a 15-member commission for constitutional reforms will be set up and will ex-officio include the justice minister and the Representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights, the Ombudsman, as well as a representative of the General Assembly of Judges, six lawyer-scholars, two representatives of non-governmental organizations and a representative of each faction of the National Assembly.

Bright Armenia faction has already informed that deputy, Candidate of Law, Associate Professor Taron Simonyan will be representing the faction.