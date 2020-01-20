Acting Lebanese PM: Lebanon has to form cabinet quickly to stop collapse

Acting Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad al Hariri says Lebanon has to form a new cabinet quickly in order to stop the collapse and worsening of economic conditions and national security, reports Reuters.
Lebanese politicians failed to agree on how the government and economy can be saved since the protests compelled Saad al Hariri to resign in October.
Over the past few days, 370 people have been affected by the clashes between protesters and security forces during the protests in Beirut.
In December, Hasan Diab was appointed Prime Minister, but the cabinet hasn’t been formed yet.