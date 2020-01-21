Houses for sale for 1 Euro in Italy

The sale of 90 historical buildings began in the Italian Bisaccia town for 1 Euro. Thus, local authorities decided to encourage people to move, trying to save the dying communities, CNN travel reported.
The main requirement for buyers is to repair the building. Houses are clustered together and some even share a common entrance.
"We face a very particular situation here," the town's deputy mayor, Francesco Tartaglia, tells CNN Travel. "The abandoned [area] spreads throughout the most ancient part of the village. Forsaken houses are clustered together, one next to the other along the same roads. Some even share a common entrance.