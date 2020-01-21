Economist: Armenia benefits the most from Eurasian Union membership

Armenia benefited the most from membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, as evidenced by the growth in exports of Armenian products to the member states’ markets, the economist Tatul Manaseryan told reporters on Tuesday.
According to him, export growth for selected agricultural products amounted to 70-80%.
For Armenia, law labor productivity and competitiveness, integration into any unions opens up additional opportunities, he noted adding that even if Armenian products are competitive in the European Union market, membership in the Eurasian Union is beneficial, given that all world manufacturers are eager to get into and settle in the Russian market.