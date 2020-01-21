Armenia President: Small nations like Armenia and UAE can spread tolerance

Increased interaction among smaller nations such as Armenia, the oldest Christian state in the world, and the UAE, a young Muslim nation, which have “strong values” will help spread the idea of tolerance across the globe, the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with Emirates News Agency.

President Sarkissian traveled to the UAE where he joined the leaders at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW.

“Somehow we have to find deeper understanding, dialogue and correlation among smaller nations that are intact ... that are successful ... that have similar values. We have strong values and we can show the world that we all can live in harmony and friendship,” he said.

He said tolerance is very important in the modern world and added that “countries such as Armenia and the UAE can show that being different does not mean anything and we can live in harmony and friendship.”

He thinks advanced technologies would play a major role in reducing the damage caused to the environment. “We can use that technologies to recreate normal and natural conditions our ancestors had around 200 years ago.”

Talking about his dream project ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) to develop science and technologies in Armenia, he said, “It is an exercise to take us to the future. We have to design and predict the future.”

The project would consist of an entertainment park depicting the future with an emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, as well as Tomorrow’s Museum, which will “show how the world will look like in the next 50 years,” he explained.

There would also be a city for science and technology, in which leading international companies, research centres and universities will be based and start their own innovations.

An educational platform that would guide youngsters “where to go in life and where to get proper education,” is also part of the project. “In the future, the youngsters may get a job there as well,” he said.

The president thanked the UAE leadership for hosting an Armenian community and their churches. “I want more Armenians to come and live in the UAE and I love to invite our friends in the UAE to visit Armenia,” he concluded.