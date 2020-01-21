Armenia Deputy PM meets with EU representatives (PHOTO)

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan today received the delegation led by Head of Unit of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership of the Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission Vassilis Maragos, and among the attendees was Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin, as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.

Greeting the guests, the Deputy Prime Minister, with satisfaction, stated that progress has been made in regard to all issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation and particularly stressed the successful implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Grigoryan presented the process of development and approval of sector-specific strategies and the logic of development of a strategy for Armenia’s transformation, setting aside the main mega goals and their links to the CEPA and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Maragos highly appreciated the effective cooperation, emphasized that the work done through cooperation between Armenia and the EU and the real results are important and expressed willingness to continue to enhance relations with Armenia.

Maragos also praised the reforms that have already been made in the justice and police sectors and the earmarked actions and touched upon the priorities to be presented by the EU within the scope of the Eastern Partnership.