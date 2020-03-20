New Armenian national security chief pledges to ensure security of Armenia, Artsakh

YEREVAN. – Newly appointed director of Armenia’s National Security Service said it’s a great honor for him to serve Armenia’s national security and the Armenian people.

During a meeting with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, Eduard Martirosyan thanked the PM and assured that he would spare no effort to ensure security of Armenia and Artsakh.

“I will ensure the safety of our compatriots living in the diaspora. I will do everything so that our economy develops stably. There are, indeed, certain problems in Armenia’s security agencies, as in any other government agency, and of course, there will be a solution. I will be consistent in tackling these problems,” he said.