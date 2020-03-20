News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 22
USD
493.58
EUR
529.12
RUB
6.34
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.58
EUR
529.12
RUB
6.34
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian lawmakers approve in first reading the bill proposing to punish quarantine violators
Armenian lawmakers approve in first reading the bill proposing to punish quarantine violators
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The Armenian parliament approved amendments to the Criminal Code and Code on Administrative Offences in its first reading.

Overall, 102 deputies voted “for” amendments, no one voted against, and there were no abstentions. The next session is set for Monday, March 11.

The government proposed to fine all those who would breach the demands of quarantine or self-isolation. The government suggests that the fine has to be equal to 300-500 minimum monthly wages. The Cabinet also offers to punish those who would violate the restrictions on the publication or dissemination of information set by the rules under a state of emergency.

As to the amendments to the Criminal Code, violation of the requirements of isolation or self-isolation during a state of emergency, which negligently caused infection of others, will be punished by an arrest up to 3 months, or an imprisonment up to five years.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia education minister: Staying home at this time is not vacation for schoolchildren
Harutyunyan held an online nationwide parent meeting …
 France National Assembly passes bill on declaring state of emergency sanitation
It will be debated on in the Senate, too...
 1,246 coronavirus tests conducted in Armenia so far
The spokesperson for the Minister of Health informed…
 Armenia Red Cross to provide food, hygiene kits to 1,400 people
Including Syrian-Armenian refugees and people living in dormitories…
 Armenia minister of health: 14 out of 190 coronavirus patients have pneumonia
And six of them need intensive therapy because…
 Armenia President has telephone conversation with Israel colleague
They discussed the process of overcoming coronavirus…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos