Armenian lawmakers approve in first reading the bill proposing to punish quarantine violators

YEREVAN. – The Armenian parliament approved amendments to the Criminal Code and Code on Administrative Offences in its first reading.
Overall, 102 deputies voted “for” amendments, no one voted against, and there were no abstentions. The next session is set for Monday, March 11.
The government proposed to fine all those who would breach the demands of quarantine or self-isolation. The government suggests that the fine has to be equal to 300-500 minimum monthly wages. The Cabinet also offers to punish those who would violate the restrictions on the publication or dissemination of information set by the rules under a state of emergency.
As to the amendments to the Criminal Code, violation of the requirements of isolation or self-isolation during a state of emergency, which negligently caused infection of others, will be punished by an arrest up to 3 months, or an imprisonment up to five years.