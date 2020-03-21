News
140 Armenia nationals stuck on Russia-Georgia border to be transported to Armenia
140 Armenia nationals stuck on Russia-Georgia border to be transported to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenian nationals who were stuck on Russia-Georgia border would be transported to Armenia, Commandant Tigran Avinyan said.

Around 140 Armenia nationals will be transported to Armenia by the territory of Georgia thanks to the talks with Russian and Georgian partners and the good will of our partners, he said.

Avinyan thanked the authorities of Georgia and Russia, Armenian ambassador in Tbilisi and Armenian Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don.

Georgia banned foreigners, including the Armenian nationals, from entering the country because of coronavirus outbreak.

Avinyan urged the Armenian nationals residing in Russia to use air routes to avoid similar situations on the border.  
