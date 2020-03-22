News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 22
USD
493.58
EUR
529.12
RUB
6.34
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
March 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.58
EUR
529.12
RUB
6.34
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia polyclinics to monitor health of persons who returned from Upper Lars via Georgia
Armenia polyclinics to monitor health of persons who returned from Upper Lars via Georgia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. - While crossing into Armenia via Georgia last night, about 140 Armenian citizens, who were stuck at Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border for several days, underwent body temperature and necessary external inspections at the border. This is reported by the Health and Labor Inspectorate Body of Armenia.

The health condition of all these citizens was monitored at the Bagratashen checkpoint—on Armenia’s border with Georgia—as prescribed, no suspicious symptoms were recorded, and no one was hospitalized.

Address cards have been filled in for all these persons. These cards will be provided to the polyclinics of the place of residence or registration of these citizens who have returned to Armenia so as to monitor their health later on.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia education minister: Staying home at this time is not vacation for schoolchildren
Harutyunyan held an online nationwide parent meeting …
 Chinese media helps in fight against COVID-19
China Daily has launched a subsite to share reliable information about the disease...
 1,246 coronavirus tests conducted in Armenia so far
The spokesperson for the Minister of Health informed…
 Armenia Red Cross to provide food, hygiene kits to 1,400 people
Including Syrian-Armenian refugees and people living in dormitories…
 Armenia minister of health: 14 out of 190 coronavirus patients have pneumonia
And six of them need intensive therapy because…
 No coronavirus recorded in Karabakh army
The chief of the Military Medical Service conducted respective inspections at several military units and military hospitals…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos