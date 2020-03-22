Armenia polyclinics to monitor health of persons who returned from Upper Lars via Georgia

YEREVAN. - While crossing into Armenia via Georgia last night, about 140 Armenian citizens, who were stuck at Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border for several days, underwent body temperature and necessary external inspections at the border. This is reported by the Health and Labor Inspectorate Body of Armenia.
The health condition of all these citizens was monitored at the Bagratashen checkpoint—on Armenia’s border with Georgia—as prescribed, no suspicious symptoms were recorded, and no one was hospitalized.
Address cards have been filled in for all these persons. These cards will be provided to the polyclinics of the place of residence or registration of these citizens who have returned to Armenia so as to monitor their health later on.