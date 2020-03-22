Armenia education minister: Staying home at this time is not vacation for schoolchildren

YEREVAN. – We are informed that individuals and some organizations are offering paid services these days in connection with distance education. Arayik Harutyunyan, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, said this during Sunday’s nationwide parent meeting on Facebook livestream.

The minister also said that staying home at this time was not a vacation for schoolchildren. "Keep in touch with the school, your teachers so that the lesson process takes place through a variety of distance management," he added, in particular.

Harutyunyan noted that the current lessons on TV were liked not only by children but also by adults, which would contribute to raising education management.

According to the minister, it is also planned to shoot physical education lessons so that schoolchildren can relax and do physical exercises, rather than constantly sitting in front of screens.

In addition, Arayik Harutyunyan urged the schoolchildren to read a lot and the parents—to be very consistent while carrying out distance learning at this time.